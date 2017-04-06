WATCH: Memorial for slain Harris County deputy

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Hundreds of people are remembering a Harris County deputy who was shot and killed earlier this week in Baytown.

On Monday, Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood was arriving for work at a courthouse when he was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities have released surveillance video of a possible suspect and the suspect vehicle. The surveillance video shows a man walking near where Greenwood had been fatally shot was recorded about an hour before the shooting. Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris said Wednesday that the time stamp on the video showing the man walking along a county courthouse building incorrectly indicated it was recorded Tuesday, instead of Monday. The man, described as a “possible suspect,” is seen walking in one direction along the courthouse, then returning about a half-hour later.

Dorris says another surveillance video showing a car driving away from the courthouse was recorded after Monday’s shooting and may be the suspect’s car.

Greenwood was a 30-year law enforcement veteran. KPRC reports Greenwood built a reputation as a smart, dedicated professional who was unfailingly good-humored in a hard business.