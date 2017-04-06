VIDEO: Colorado police rescue hiker trapped under 1,500 lb boulder

COLORADO (NBC) – Dozens of rescuers in Colorado worked feverishly to free a hiker who was stuck under a large boulder.

The 30-year-old woman was trapped underneath a 1,500 pound boulder at the top of North Table Mountain.

Golden Police said rescue crews from more than five agencies showed up to help.

They hiked on foot with an ATV carrying heavy equipment and airbags to help lift the boulder.

Once rescue crews got the woman stabilized, they extricated her.

They used a rope system to walk her up the mountain and out to a waiting helicopter.

Golden Police said the hiker was unconscious and suffered multiple fractures, but her vital signs were good.