VIDEO: Ambulance taken on high speed chase by East Texas teen

PALESTINE, Texas (KXAN) — A teenager being treated at an East Texas hospital jumped in an ambulance and sped off, leading police on a high speed chase.

Dash cam video shows the chase as the driver, 18-year-old Armando Vinaja, narrowly misses other cars, hits a curb and loses control of the ambulance, according to KETK.

It happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday in Palestine, around 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

Vinaja was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

He is being held on a $115,000 bond. No one was injured.

