State budget debate examined with help of Texas Tribune

KXAN Staff Published:
Texas Capitol from east Austin (KXAN Photo)
Texas Capitol from east Austin (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas House will debate its $218 billion budget late into Thursday night, marking the last chance for the full chamber to make changes to the document before private negotiations with the Senate begin.

Alana Rocha with the Texas Tribune joined Sally Hernandez on KXAN News Today to take a look at what’s expected to happen.

There are 402 proposed amendments to the budget, which spells a lot of potential for drama. Last session, there were 350 amendments filed and the debate lasted 18 hours. Many of them will die, however, before even reaching the floor.

 

