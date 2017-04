AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wire that broke off and caused a small grass fire along North MoPac Expressway at Braker Lane in north Austin cause the freeway to close for 30 minutes.

Austin police say the fire started around 3:45 p.m. Initial information indicates arcing wires caused the fire.

Initially, all southbound lanes were blocked but northbound lanes were also shut down around 4:05 p.m. so crews can move the wire. All lanes reopened just before 4:15 p.m.