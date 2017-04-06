Portion of southbound I-35 in Buda to be closed early morning Friday

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A crash scene reconstruction will have drivers heading south be a little delayed Friday morning, unless they plan ahead.

Starting at 4 a.m., all southbound lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed starting at Exit 219, which is just south of Overpass Road, as Buda and San Marcos police investigate the fatal crash which happened in October 2016.

The road is expected to be closed for around an hour and a half.

Crews are planning to work as fast as possible, but drivers should use alternate routes.

