More officers will patrol ARCH shelter as K2 cases continue to mount

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting today, there will be more police officers regularly patrolling the ARCH shelter in downtown Austin in an effort to target dealers who are selling the drug K2 to the homeless population.

On Thursday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler started a joint news conference by saying: “I am not here to tell you to not do drugs. We all know that. But, I am here to tell you to not do this drug: spice.”

For city and county officials, the K2 epidemic is coming to a head and they want to address it with a multi-agency approach. Over the past five years, Austin-Travis County EMS has responded to nearly 6,000 K2-related incidents. In January of 2015, one person has died from K2. Just last week, dozens of people were taken to the hospital due to K2. The patients who experience K2 overdoses tend to show aggressive behavior and could become comatose.

Asst. Chief Jason Dusterhoft with the Austin Police Department says they are focusing their energy on the dealers who are victimizing the homeless population. In order to do so, the department is putting officers down at the ARCH to make as many as drug arrests as possible. They are also staffing the downtown area at 80 percent during the week and at 100 percent on the weekends in an effort to make visitors to the downtown corridor feel safe, as well as make sure K2 is not being easily sold.

While identifying the problem is easy, identifying the ever-changing K2 drug and charging someone is a painstaking process.

“With K2, it’s much different. When we find the person with K2, we bring them back to a separate area, we search them,” explained Dusterhoft. “If they solely have K2, we are not allowed to arrest them. We can seize the drug and it’ll take 3-6 months to verify the drug.” Since the beginning of the year, 80 people have had K2 confiscated from them to be tested and were released pending lab results.

Since the onslaught in K2 cases, APD and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office have issued 104 warrants for K2 dealers. The problem is so evasive, however, officers can be arresting people and another person next to them could be making another deal.

