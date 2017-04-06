Man getting evicted hits three Lubbock police officers with his SUV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Three Lubbock police officers were injured when the eviction of a couple from an apartment turned violent.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, police were in the 3200 block of 62nd Street when a man subject to eviction got upset and tried to leave.

Police said he backed an SUV into the officers. Police said one officer suffered serious injuries, another suffered moderate injuries and one suffered minor injuries.

As the driver of the SUV drove away, an officer successfully got a child out of the SUV.

Police then fired shots at the SUV, but the driver got away. The SUV was later spotted at 73rd Street and Joliet Avenue. The man was no longer in it, and police set up a perimeter between Indiana Avenue and Gary Avenue and between 74th Street and 78th Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket. Police did not release his name.