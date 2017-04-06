Man getting evicted hits three Lubbock police officers with his SUV

KLBK News Published: Updated:
Three Lubbock police officers hit when eviction turns violent (KLBK Photo)
Three Lubbock police officers hit when eviction turns violent (KLBK Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Three Lubbock police officers were injured when the eviction of a couple from an apartment turned violent.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, police were in the 3200 block of 62nd Street when a man subject to eviction got upset and tried to leave.

Police said he backed an SUV into the officers. Police said one officer suffered serious injuries, another suffered moderate injuries and one suffered minor injuries.

As the driver of the SUV drove away, an officer successfully got a child out of the SUV.

Police then fired shots at the SUV, but the driver got away. The SUV was later spotted at 73rd Street and Joliet Avenue. The man was no longer in it, and police set up a perimeter between Indiana Avenue and Gary Avenue and between 74th Street and 78th Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket. Police did not release his name.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s