Hill Country Galleria Grand Re-Opening Event

Don’t hate them for their picture perfect green lawn at the Hill Country Galleria, after all, you are invited to play on it as often as you like! It’s just one of many new changes, and they want you to come out and celebrate all the brand new fun. The Hill Country Galleria has transformed! Join them as they reveal the completion of their multi-million dollar property transformation with a grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, April 8th. Help them cut the ribbon on their brand new Central Plaza featuring beautiful landscaping, more shade and seating and a new splash pad. Spend the afternoon listening to live music by Bob Schneider followed by a fashion show featuring the Hill Country Galleria retailers with live music by The Mrs. All day enjoy the Taste of the Galleria with food sampling and treats by Hill Country Galleria restaurants, face painting for the kids and special offers on shopping! End the evening with the Galleria’s signature event, the Saturday Night Concert Series, followed by a spectacular firework show. All of this and more will take place from 2 PM – 9 PM in the Central Plaza!

Schedule of Events:

2:00 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting by Bee Cave Chamber of Commerce (arrive early & get in the official photo!)

3:00 p.m. – Live music by Bob Schneider

5:00 p.m. – Fashion Show with live music by The Mrs.

7:00 p.m. – Saturday Night Concert Series with music by The Derailers

9:00 p.m. – Fireworks

Join our host, Amanda Tatom at the Grand Re-Opening Event at the Hill Country Galleria at 12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, Texas on Saturday, April 8th from 2 PM to 9 PM in the new central plaza! Go to HillCountryGalleria.com for more details.

