HEB starts construction on new Marble Falls store

Rendering of the new HEB in Marble Falls (HEB)
MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Marble Falls residents are getting a big and better H-E-B.

On Friday, the company will break ground on its new location, which will be adjacent to its current story at 1503 Farm to Market 1431. Once completed in the spring of 2018, the store will have 111,000 square-feet of space with expanded departments.

The current H-E-B, which opened in 1990, will remain open as the construction gets underway. The company says they’ve spent nearly $7 million to improve the store but the expansion is needed to serve a growing community. Once the new store is operational, the old store will be demolished to make way for a parking lot.

H-E-B and Walmart are the two main grocery store chains in Marble Falls.

