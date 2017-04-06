Deputies search for stolen Mason County horse

By Published:
A horse stolen in Mason County (Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers Photo)
MASON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies are asking for your help finding a stolen gray Appaloosa mare.

The horse, described as 8 years old and 14.5-15 hand (around 5-feet tall), was taken from the area near the Castell General Store, located at 19522 W. Ranch Road 152 in Castell, in between the towns of Mason and Llano.

The horse was stolen on April 1 between 9 and 11 a.m. Anyone with information on the theft can contact Deputy Stafford with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 352-347-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477.

According to equinenow.com, Appaloosa’s are being sold around Texas from anywhere between $1,300-$3,000 in Texas.

 

