Amazon lands NFL deal, Netflix dumps star rating system

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — Amazon and Netflix are having a busy week.

Amazon announced Wednesday it will stream NFL Thursday Night games this season, replacing Twitter. That means that technically, the games won’t be free to stream, but they will be carried by broadcast networks.

The games are available to members of Amazon Prime, which costs $99 per year. Prime, which comes with other perks like free videos, books and shipping, has an estimated 65 million members.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it’s a one-year deal worth close to $50 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced publicly. That would be about five times what Twitter paid for the right to stream the games last year.

Over at Netflix, the company is scrapping its familiar star-rating system, hoping to make it easier for its 94 million subscribers to signal whether they liked a movie or TV show. The service is compressing its familiar one-to-five star system into a simpler choice of thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

The change is aimed at soliciting more viewer feedback and helping the service make better program recommendations.

Although the stars will fade away after a decade on Netflix’s streaming service, they will still be used on Netflix’s smaller DVD-by-mail service, where they have been around 17 years.

Netflix thinks streaming subscribers will click more frequently on the thumbs.

