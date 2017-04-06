AISD trustee Paul Saldaña resigns to focus on family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paul Saldaña, the vice president of the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees, is stepping down.

Saldaña tells KXAN’s Erin Cargile he informed Board President Kendall Pace of his decision Wednesday and has sent a letter of resignation to board members.

“It’s not one particular thing,” he said. “It’s just time for me to refocus my priorities on my family and myself.” Saldaña said people don’t realize that the board is composed of volunteers, saying, “It takes up an enormous amount of time.”

First elected to the board in December 2014, and elected vice president in January 2016, Saldaña said he has every confidence in his colleagues. His last meeting will likely be April 24, which happens to be his 100th board meeting.

When asked if his resignation had anything to do with his “no” vote Monday on the AISD facilities master plan, he said no — he’s been thinking of leaving for several months.