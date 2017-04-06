1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Law enforcement was active early Thursday morning investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Austin.

Austin police said the call came in at 4:40 a.m. for a shooting outside an apartment in the 1800 block of Grove Boulevard. Several 911 callers reported a shooting, others reported a crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one man in his 20s was declared dead when they arrived at the scene. Another man in his 20s was transported to UMC Brackenridge with critical, life-threatening injuries. Both men are believed to have been shot.

Police said they are uncertain if they are searching for a suspect yet as the situation is still developing.

Fairview Street was closed from Grove Blvd. to Clubview Avenue while police investigated the scene. It reopened at about 6:45 a.m. when police cleared the scene.

