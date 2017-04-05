Woman facing terminal diagnosis throws her own “FUN-eral”

NBC News Published:
Barbara Dorris throws own FUN-eral (NBC News photo)
Barbara Dorris throws own FUN-eral (NBC News photo)

NASHVILLE (WSMV)– There were balloons and cake, but the guests say this party was unlike anything they’ve ever attended. It was an invitation to celebrate courage.

On Saturday, dozens came out to Nashville’s Centennial Park for Barbara Dorris.

“Here I am with my crown,” she laughed, propping a hat on her head to shield her eyes from the sun.

Barbara’s been a singer/songwriter, a publicist and an improv comedian. She’s also a mom. Saturday was for her to see the people who mattered most through all those avenues, some she hasn’t seen in 20 to 30 years.

She said she’s been planning this since a day late last year.

“I went into the hospital because I had pain,” she said. “I’d been coughing. I’d torn my diaphragm. I had these seven Vanderbilt angels standing over me, and they said, ‘ma’am, were you aware you have a four-inch tumor under your right rib cage?’ I said, ‘no.’”

Barbara said she has inoperable cancer and was told back then she had six months to live.

“That would be two weeks from now,” she said. “As I came home from the hospital, and as I was lying there, I was like, ‘what now?’ I started to laugh. I thought, ‘I’ll throw a party in six months, and I’ll invite everybody now, and I’ll either be there or I won’t.’ It’s a FUN-eral! Plus, it’s cheaper than a funeral. $150 for a shelter. BAM! You’re done! I knew that people would want to see me if they could, so I thought I should plan an event where I get to give everyone a hug in the event things do go south.”

