VIDEO: Officer battles with uncooperative burglary suspect

BRADENTON, Florida (NBC News) — A Florida police lieutenant is home recovering after a life or death struggle with a burglar intent on not going to jail.

Security cameras caught the violent melee early Sunday morning inside a jewelry store.

Alerted to a break-in by an alarm company, Lt. William Weldon noticed broken glass at the store. Using his flashlight, he came face-to-face with a burglar behind a counter.

At first, when the suspect looks like he’s going to give up, Lt. Weldon puts his gun in his holster. That’s when the incident turns nasty, fast.

The suspect fights with the officer. Police report he tried to gouge the officer’s eyes and grab his gun.

Finally, the officer breaks free, points his gun at the suspect and orders him to the ground.

He refuses and lunges at the officer.

That’s when the lieutenant pistol whips him, sending him to the floor unconscious. Right after knocking the suspect out, back-up help arrived.

An exhausted Lt. Weldon paused to catch his breath.

The suspect, 23-year-old Isaac Dubon, is in jail facing a long list of charges.