VIDEO: Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after mattress flies out of truck, into his lane

AUSTRALIA (CNN) — A motorcyclist in Australia is lucky to have escaped death or serious injury after a scary accident last week.

Police released CCTV video of the incident.

Motorcyclist Aaron Wood was driving through a tunnel in Brisbane, Australia, when a mattress flew off the back of a passing truck and into his lane.

Wood hit the mattress going 50 miles per hour and came to an abrupt stop.

Luckily, he was not rear-ended and was able to walk away without serious injury.

Wood said he thought he was going to die, and that he tore the grips off the handlebars of his Honda motorcycle during the incident.

Police have not located the driver, but said they could face a $243 fine if found.

