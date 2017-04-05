Texas budget writer: A special session for the budget is not going to happen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawmakers need to find $2.5 billion to make the state budget work for the next two years. If they don’t agree on how to find it by the end of May, they’ll go into overtime and stay in town until they do. Ahead of a crucial vote, the top budget writer in the House says they’ll be done on time.

“A special session for the budget is not going to happen,” said House Appropriations Chairman John Zerwas, R-Richmond.

This Thursday, the Texas House will replace the Senate’s version of the budget for the only bill lawmakers have to pass. That will kick off some of the most intense negotiations of the year. Each chamber will pick five negotiators to hash out the differences in a tight budget session.

The budget proposed by the House and the Senate are fairly close, $106 to $107 billion in state funds. The House proposed using $2.5 billion from the state’s savings account—the Economic Stabilization Fund, known as the Rainy Day Fund. Currently, the Rainy Day Fund has nearly $10 billion. The Senate wants to delay a $2.5 billion payment voters approved to upgrade Texas highways until the next two-year budget.

Both options could have political consequences. Tapping the state’s Rainy Day Fund is considered off limits to some of the most conservative members—and voters—in the state. Those views now dominate the Senate. When asked if anything was non-negotiable, the Senate’s top negotiator, Finance Chairwoman Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, replied, “The Senate has no appetite for using the Rainy Day Fund for ongoing expenses. Other than that, we have a lot of room for negotiation.”

The House budget proposal uses the Rainy Day Fund to pay for millions in border security and propping up the retirement health insurance for Texas public school teachers. The House equally is no fan of the Senate’s proposal. Speaker Joe Straus, R -San Antonio, has compared delaying transportation funds to a scandal that eventually led to the Enron Corporation going bankrupt.

“Especially with state highway funds, which would be pulling back on a promise that we’ve made just this last legislative session,” said Rep. Zerwas. More than 80 percent of Texans approved a constitutional amendment dedicating that $2.5 billion payment to roads every budget cycle.

But both negotiators have been here before and say they’ve worked well on a “conference committee” for the budget before.

“I look forward to working with Chairman Zerwas to iron out differences between our budgets, and I am confident we can accomplish this without a special session,” said Chairwoman Nelson.

Rep. Zerwas put it more bluntly, “Everything is negotiable when you go into conference.”