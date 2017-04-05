Taser offers 1-year body cam trial to U.S. police departments

NEW YORK (AP/KXAN) — A body-camera maker is offering some U.S. police departments a chance to try out their goods for a year. But if they decide to keep the cameras, or happen to damage them, they’ll have to pay full price.

The trial run is being offered by Taser International Inc., which makes the Axon brand of body cameras. Departments that sign up will also get online data storage, camera equipment and other services.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company says the camera retails for $399.

Body cameras are a growing business for Taser, which also makes stun guns. This week, it will change its corporate name to Axon Enterprise Inc. and switch its stock symbol to “AAXN” from “TASR.”

Last month, a court injunction blocking the Austin Police Department from buying body cameras was lifted. A state appeals court ruled against Utility Associates, which sued the city of Austin to block the $12 million contract with Taser International.

In its first year, the TASER deal was going to cost $1.5 million to outfit 500 officers, KXAN reported last summer. The new proposal would allow the city to buy 724 cameras for $925,000.