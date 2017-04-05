Suspect arrested after 7 wounded at Lubbock motel

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old man arrested Tuesday afternoon is their suspect in the shootings of seven people wounded while on the balcony of a West Texas motel.

Lubbock police say Adrian Vicente Castillo was booked Tuesday evening into the Lubbock County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond is set at $500,000. Jail records list no attorney for him.

Investigators say a man was at a nearby bar and restaurant late Monday night when he left, then began arguing with and began shooting at the seven standing on a second-story balcony of the Villa Town Motel in Lubbock.

Police didn’t say what prompted the argument.

A Lubbock police statement says all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.