Speed likely a factor in SH 71 rollover crash that killed driver

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man killed early Monday morning when he lost control of his car on State Highway 71 in Del Valle has been identified.

Rodolfo Armendariz, 35, from Cedar Creek, was driving eastbound at around 1:50 a.m. on the highway, near Richards Drive, when he lost control and slid sideways off the right shoulder, rolling over several times. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with CPR in progress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety says Armendariz was likely going too fast for that section of the highway. It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.