Semi crashes into bridge, closes southbound US 183 at SH 71

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A semi truck has crashed into an overpass bridge on US 183 in southeast Austin.

Austin police say southbound US 183 at State Highway 71 are closed. The semi was driving southbound on US 183 when it struck the bridge around 3:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation is on its way to check the bridge.

Officers at the scene report there are minor injuries.

Check KXAN’s traffic page for updates on delays in the area.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

