Possible theft of gas leads to U-Haul truck catching fire

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The owner of a U-Haul facility in Round Rock says a person trying to steal gasoline from their trucks caused a fire that damaged a truck.

The owner says the fire happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at 906 Sam Bass Rd. The owner says they heard a loud explosion and when they looked over, a 26-foot long truck was burning. At the time, the business had around three box trucks and three trailers in the lot.

Police told the business that they believe someone was stealing gas from the trucks when the fire somehow ignited. While the suspect wasn’t found at the scene, authorities believe the person was severely burned.

Earlier that night, around 8 p.m., a fire destroyed an abandoned building on Chisholm Trail, less than half a mile from the U-Haul facility. The cause of that fire has not been released at this time.