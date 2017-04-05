Possible theft of gas leads to U-Haul truck catching fire

By Published:
U-Haul truck catches fire in Round Rock on April 4, 2017. (Courtesy: Annette)
U-Haul truck catches fire in Round Rock on April 4, 2017. (Courtesy: Annette)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The owner of a U-Haul facility in Round Rock says a person trying to steal gasoline from their trucks caused a fire that damaged a truck.

The owner says the fire happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at 906 Sam Bass Rd. The owner says they heard a loud explosion and when they looked over, a 26-foot long truck was burning. At the time, the business had around three box trucks and three trailers in the lot.

Police told the business that they believe someone was stealing gas from the trucks when the fire somehow ignited. While the suspect wasn’t found at the scene, authorities believe the person was severely burned.

Earlier that night, around 8 p.m., a fire destroyed an abandoned building on Chisholm Trail, less than half a mile from the U-Haul facility. The cause of that fire has not been released at this time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s