Nurse’s aide accused of posting disturbing nursing home photos arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who is accused of posting photos to social media showing a sleeping elderly woman, her right hand covered in what appeared to be feces, has been arrested by police.

At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Pflugerville police found and arrested Carlos Alberto Santacruz, 23. Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Duval, located at 5301 W. Duval Rd., said last month they reported the incident to police and suspended Santacruz, who worked as a certified nursing aide.

Santacruz has been charged with misdemeanor injury to the elderly by contact. He was taken into custody at his home without incident, police say.

The photos, originally posted to Snapchat, showed someone tickling the sleeping’s woman’s nose with something in an attempt to get her to touch her own face with her dirty hand. In a conversation online, Santzcruz told angry people messaging him, “Who gone make me loose [sic] my job surely not you!”

The Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services told KXAN on March 28 they have started an investigation.

DADS, which has a quality reporting system on its website, lists Windsor Nursing as having the lowest score in Austin, with a 25 out of 100.

Call 1-800-458-9858 to report suspected abuse or neglect of people who are older or who have disabilities.

Legislation

A Senate Committee just approved a bill that would give state regulators more power to punish long-term care providers providing sub-standard care.

Senate Bill 932, authored by Georgetown Senator Charles Schwertner would scrap current regulations that allow nursing homes and assisted living facilities to avoid paying fines if they correct their violation. The bill would increase the maximum penalty for assisted living centers from $1,000 to $5,000 for each violation.