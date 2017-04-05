Money Saving Tips for Prom

For high school students, prom is the closest they’ll ever get to the red carpet. This once-in-a-lifetime event is magical and often, if you’re choosing the trendiest items of the season, it can get expensive, but here’s a few ways to save money on everything from dresses to accessories.

Dress:

On average, parents will plan to spend around $414 on prom. The biggest ticket item is the dress. Off the shoulder and one shoulder dresses are at the top of this years wish list. It’s best to style these with big earrings and leave the necklaces behind to let the neckline of the actual dress do the talking. Kohl’s has a ton of great dress selections and the best part is they’re offering up to an extra 20% Off + $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent + free shipping.

Beauty:

Beauty editors from Teen Vogue to Cosmopolitan are obsessed with this new trend created by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath on the Paris runways last year. This trend is not for the faint of heart but in typical prom fashion, most looks seen on this big night aren’t. Attendees are known to go all out. You can find a touch of glitter in lipsticks from MAC to Urban Decay and can be found at Ulta. Best part? Ulta has $3.50 off your $15 purchase, plus free samples.

Shoes:

Good news for shoes this year. The block heel sandal is back and better than ever. What’s so great about this trend is that you can dance all night because these shoes aren’t as hard to maneuver as say a stiletto, plus there are plenty of affordable options from Steven Madden and Jessica Simpson which are available at Overstock. I was browsing Overstock just yesterday and they have tons of great colors and styles and they’re offering 12% off the entire site right now!

Accessories:

Adding a pop of sparkle or shine to your prom look is a must and if a glitter lip is slightly too bold, think about adding fun bedazzled clutch to your look. Your handbag can run the gamut from minimalist to extreme, but always remember to keep the size on the smaller side so it’s easy to tote because you never know where the night will take you! These days, clutches are coming in all sorts of fabrics and even shapes. Lace is making a huge statement this season and adds a dash of romance to any look. You can find a ton of great options at Claire’s who has a great deal right now, 20% off your entire purchase! Can’t beat that!

You can browse the savings destination to get promo codes and save money with the FREE app from Retail Me Not. Available for download on iPhone and Android phones. To learn more, go to retailmenot.com.

Sponsored by RetailMeNot. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.