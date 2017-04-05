Mobile pregnancy center launches in Williamson County

By Published:
Agape mobile pregnancy unit. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)
Agape mobile pregnancy unit. (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to provide prenatal care to more underserved women in Williamson County, the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center is now going mobile.

On Wednesday, the agency unveiled its 31-foot-long mobile pregnancy resource center. The medical center on wheels is equipped with an ultrasound machine and other essentials. The mobile center will service areas within a 20-mile radius of the Agape facility in Round Rock.

“We believe this is the next step for our ministry,” said Agape Executive Director Jo Markham. “Going mobile will allow us to reach medically underserved areas of our community that are in need of the services we provide. But, we will need the community’s support to make it a success.”

The agency provides free pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds. The ministry is privately funded and relies heavily on grants, churches and fundraising events for its operating budget.

