Kids camp returns to Alamo Drafthouse this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An affordable summer film series is returning to Alamo Drafthouse in Austin promising “boredom-busting family fun.”

For just $1, $3 or $5 a ticket, you can catch blockbuster movies like “Minions,” a modern classic like “Iron Giant” or a magical book adaptation like “Matilda.” One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit local non-profits.

The Drafthouse programming team has geared the movies for film fans ages 3 to 12, offering an alternative to PG-13-heavy summer releases.

“Fostering a love of cinema, giving back to the community, and just plain having fun. It’s what we’re all about,” said Amy Averett, Alamo Drafthouse director of family and community engagement.

This summer, the movie theater chain expects to donate $100,000 to around 35 nonprofits nationwide from the program. “That means not only can families enjoy fun trip to the movies, but they can also support the missions of their own hometown community organizations,” Drafthouse said in a statement.

Screenings take place at nearly every location every day — with some exceptions — from the beginning of June through August in matinee time-slots. Screenings are either open to all ages or 3 and up, depending on each theater.

Normal no talking and no texting rules apply to Kids Camp screenings. Families can buy tickets, choosing from $1, $3 or $5, online to reserve their seats in advance.

Summer lineup

June

“The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” “Minions,” “Matilda” and “Zathura: A Space Adventure”

July

“The Iron Giant,” “Trolls,” “Muppets from Space,” and “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie”

August

“Song of the Sea,” “Speed Racer,” “Jumanji” and “The Secret Life of Pets”

Local non-profits benefiting from the summer series