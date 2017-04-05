Hundreds rally at Capitol demanding action for Planned Parenthood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Planned Parenthood advocates are pushing lawmakers to support women’s reproductive health.

Supporters gathered on the south steps of the Capitol at noon Wednesday rallying for legislators to listen to the voices of people who depend on Planned Parenthood services.

They also want to educate lawmakers on important reproductive health care problems.

Supporters came from as far as Dallas, Houston and Brownsville for this rally. The group is expected to meet with legislators after the rally.

A federal judge ruled in February that Texas can’t cut off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood over secretly recorded videos taken by anti-abortion activists in 2015 that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider.