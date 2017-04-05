Hundreds rally at Capitol demanding action for Planned Parenthood

KXAN Staff Published:
Planned Parenthood Rally at Texas Capitol (KXAN photo)
Planned Parenthood Rally at Texas Capitol (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Planned Parenthood advocates are pushing lawmakers to support women’s reproductive health.

Supporters gathered on the south steps of the Capitol at noon Wednesday rallying for legislators to listen to the voices of people who depend on Planned Parenthood services.

They also want to educate lawmakers on important reproductive health care problems.

Supporters came from as far as Dallas, Houston and Brownsville for this rally. The group is expected to meet with legislators after the rally.

A federal judge ruled in February that Texas can’t cut off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood over secretly recorded videos taken by anti-abortion activists in 2015 that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s