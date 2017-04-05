Everything you need to know about Express Opening Day

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Nothing says spring like settling into a plastic seat, ordering a hot dog and watching the first pitch.

On Thursday, the Round Rock Express kicks off the 2017 season at Dell Diamond against the Nashville Sounds. No matter if you have season tickets or are planning your first visit to a game, here are some tips to make your visit a fun one.

Opening Day

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

In Honor: Austin Copeland will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in honor of his father Sean and brother Brodie, who were killed in the terrorist attack in Nice, France last summer.

National Anthem: Will be sung by the Round Rock Community Choir

Stay Late: There will be fireworks after the game!

What’s New: Hall of Fame Grille in the Intel Club Nolan Ryan’s Beef Fireball Grill

Parking: It’s $10. Drive a Lexus? If you drive it to the stadium you get complimentary parking, courtesy of Lexus of Austin and Lakeway.

Visit the Round Rock Express website for a full schedule of coming games.