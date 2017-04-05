Details expected on FC Barcelona Official Soccer School in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas parents anxiously wait the opportunity to register their children for the Futbol Club Barcelona soccer school, the organizers behind the school are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to explain how the program will work and why they chose Circuit of the Americas as the location.

Bobby Epstein, Chairman of COTA, as well as other representatives from ISL Futbol and the Austin Sports Commission will speak at the event.

FB Barcelona announced the launch of the FCBEscola’ Soccer Academy in Austin in early March. The school, which will be housed in a section of COTA, will serve as the headquarters of the club in the Southwest region of the United States. A rendering shows the soccer field would be constructed right next to the amphitheater.

The Austin location will be one of 26 schools around the world. There are currently two FCBEscola locations in the U.S., one in Charlotte, North Carolina and one in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Barcelona is known for producing superstars, including Lionel Messi, who in 2002 enrolled in the organization’s world famous La Masia Academy.

KXAN.com will live stream the 1 p.m. news conference within this story.