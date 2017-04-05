Details expected on FC Barcelona Official Soccer School in Austin

By Published: Updated:
FCBEscola rendering (FC Barcelona Photo)
FCBEscola rendering (FC Barcelona Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas parents anxiously wait the opportunity to register their children for the Futbol Club Barcelona soccer school, the organizers behind the school are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to explain how the program will work and why they chose Circuit of the Americas as the location.

Bobby Epstein, Chairman of COTA, as well as other representatives from ISL Futbol and the Austin Sports Commission will speak at the event.

FB Barcelona announced the launch of the FCBEscola’ Soccer Academy in Austin in early March. The school, which will be housed in a section of COTA, will serve as the headquarters of the club in the Southwest region of the United States. A rendering shows the soccer field would be constructed right next to the amphitheater.

The Austin location will be one of 26 schools around the world. There are currently two FCBEscola locations in the U.S., one in Charlotte, North Carolina and one in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Barcelona is known for producing superstars, including Lionel Messi, who in 2002 enrolled in the organization’s world famous La Masia Academy.

KXAN.com will live stream the 1 p.m. news conference within this story.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s