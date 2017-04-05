Decision on fate of driver who crashed into church bus could be months away

Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said. (Zeke MacCormack/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — No charges have been filed a week after 13 people were killed on a church bus in Uvalde County.

It could be months before a decision is made on the fate of the 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck that crashed into the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels bus head-on.

Beth Ann Blinder, who lived across the street from the church, says the driver, Jack Dillon Young, has the deaths of the church members on his hands. “That man should be put behind bars because he killed all of those people… He’s out just doing fine.”

A witness says Young apologized for texting shortly after the crash. “I said, ‘Son, do you know what you just did?’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry, I was texting,'” witness Jody Kuchler told KXAN. Video taken of Young’s pickup truck driving before the crash, as well as 911 calls, point to what has been called erratic driving.

The Uvalde County District Attorney’s Office now has to decide what, if any, charges are brought to a grand jury.

