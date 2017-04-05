Decision on fate of driver who crashed into church bus could be months away

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — No charges have been filed a week after 13 people were killed on a church bus in Uvalde County.

It could be months before a decision is made on the fate of the 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck that crashed into the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels bus head-on.

Beth Ann Blinder, who lived across the street from the church, says the driver, Jack Dillon Young, has the deaths of the church members on his hands. “That man should be put behind bars because he killed all of those people… He’s out just doing fine.”

A witness says Young apologized for texting shortly after the crash. “I said, ‘Son, do you know what you just did?’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry, I was texting,'” witness Jody Kuchler told KXAN. Video taken of Young’s pickup truck driving before the crash, as well as 911 calls, point to what has been called erratic driving.

The Uvalde County District Attorney’s Office now has to decide what, if any, charges are brought to a grand jury.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas has an update on the case and what’s next for the driver, coming up on KXAN at 10.