Burger King employee sexually assaulted, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted an employee at a Burger King in south Austin earlier this week.

Police say it happened on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at the Burger King at 1001 E. Ben White Blvd. The suspect was able to gain access to the business by going through an unlocked side door where two female employees were working.

Once inside, the suspect displayed a handgun and proceeded to sexually assault one of the women. The suspect ran away and headed south out of the building.

The suspect is described as:

Light skinned Hispanic male

Late 20s to late 30s years of age

Goatee style facial hair

Medium build

Approximately 5’8” to 5’10” in height

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black dress shoes and a green camo-colored bucket style hat.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call the Sex Crimes Tip Line at 512-974-5095.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture video of the suspect.