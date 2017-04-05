Boy battling cancer gets special visit from Austin police



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin police officers took some time out of their busy day Tuesday to put a smile on a young man’s face.

Chief Brian Manley and a few other officers visited Dell Children’s Medical Center to meet Clayton, a 17 year old Round Rock High School student who is battling cancer.

Clayton has always wanted to be a police officer and collects police patches. Austin’s finest presented him 300 patches from around the world.

Detective Jarrett Crippen heard Clayton’s story and decided to help with his collection.

“To see the look on his face when he got them and when me and the chiefs all entered the room, to see him light up like that even if it’s just a few minutes of brightness in his day that means everything in the world to me,” Crippen said.

Officer Crippen spent months collecting the patches from law enforcement, public safety agencies and military branches.