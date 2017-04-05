Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret for the fans

Published:
FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Barry Manilow performs in concert during his "One Last Time! Tour 2016" in Hershey, Pa. Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be disappointing fans if they knew. The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, Calif. Manilow tells the magazines April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.”

The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California. Manilow tells the magazine’s April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful.

Manilow, who has a new album this month, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York,” said he has always tried to keep his personal and public lives separate. “When I met Gary, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private.”

“I’m glad he stayed,” said the singer of such hits as “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You.”

