Austin lifeguards still needed ahead of summer season

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Barton Springs Pool lifeguard (KXAN Photo)
Barton Springs Pool lifeguard (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin needs lifeguards for summer.

A hiring event Wednesday night brought out people looking for a job. Starting pay is $13.50 an hour.

Last year, some pools didn’t open up on time, because the city didn’t have enough lifeguards. Others were on limited hours to handle it all.

So, how far along is the city with hiring?

“We’re definitely ahead of where we were last year. We’re still looking for more lifeguards,” Wayne Simmons, aquatic programs manager, said. “We’re always looking for lifeguard applicants who can physically take on the job, have that experience, and the maturity level.”

Right now, the Aquatics department says they are about halfway to what they need just to open up. And there are more than just lifeguard positions needing to be filled.

Find out how to work as a lifeguard on the city’s website. 

