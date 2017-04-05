Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ event Wednesday night at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Democrat lawmaker Wendy Davis is expected to give the keynote at Wednesday night’s rally to end sexual assaults.

The annual Take Back the Night event begins at 6:30 p.m. on the University of Texas’ Main Mall.

One of the goals of the event is to get people talking about a subject that is hard for many, especially survivors.

“They see other survivors speaking and realize that they also have the opportunity to talk about what happened to them and have that support, because that’s the biggest part, survivors feel really alone,” said Lauren White with Voices Against Violence.

A survey of UT undergraduates released last month revealed that 15 percent of women reported being raped on the flagship Austin campus.