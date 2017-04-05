Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl abducted near Abilene

MERKEL, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities just west of Abilene are searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl who they believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Zoey Alexis Limon is described by the Department of Public Safety as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her wrist that says “princess.” Authorities say she possibly has scars on her wrist as well.

Police are looking for three suspects connected to the abduction: Adryana Elizabeth Limon, 33; Jimmy Wayne McQueen, 26; and Joe Damien Valdez, 18. The suspects are believed to be in a white and tan 1996 Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate HRF7519. They were last heard from in the town of Merkel.

Adryana Limon is the teenager’s biological mother. She is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3, 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown and black leopard print shirt.

McQueen is described as white, 5-foot-10, 163 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, with a scar on his left ankle. Valdez is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call Merkel police at 325-674-1300.