Advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement Disorders

Dr. Robert Izor of Neurology Solutions Movement Disorders Center in Austin visited Studio 512 at KXAN to talk about the latest advancements in deep brain stimulation, a surgical treatment for patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease (PD), dystonia and essential tremor. Similar to a pacemaker, a DBS implant stimulates areas of the brain causing neurological and motor symptoms. Dr. Izor’s practice directs care and manages programming for approximately 250 DBS patients. This spring, Neurology Solutions was named the fourth-largest DBS implantation clinic by Medtronic.

Medtronic Inc. developed the first FDA-approved DBS device and is at the forefront of new programming technologies that allow shaping of current fields to stimulate deeper areas of the brain while alleviating stimulation-induced side effects. Some 145,000 individuals have undergone Medtronic DBS implant surgery worldwide.

While a cure for Parkinson’s disease has not yet been discovered, new medications and evolving surgical techniques such as DBS have given people with PD far greater mobility and quality of life than any generation before. The FDA recently approved DBS for use in people with Parkinson’s disease of at least four years duration and with recent onset of motor complications.

Patients generally see a dramatic improvement in their symptoms, even in earlier stages of disease. A board certified neurologist specializing in movement disorders, Dr. Izor advises starting conversations about treatments such as DBS with your doctor earlier, as patients who undergo DBS are able to maintain a higher quality of life for a longer period.

DBS surgery is generally considered when quality of life is no longer acceptable and medication no longer addresses symptoms effectively. An ideal surgical candidate for DBS surgery is in otherwise good health and without progressive memory decline; a patient with tremor or dyskinesia who fluctuates between “on” and “off” medication states; is four years post-diagnosis and has experienced at least four months of motor complications.

A comprehensive movement disorders center, Neurology Solutions offers therapeutic drug and surgical therapies, nutritional counseling, supplement therapies and an on-site physical therapy center providing physical therapy/sports medicine, occupational therapy, and cognitive and speech therapy for movement disorders. Neurology Solutions sponsors a monthly DBS Learning & Support Group with the Capital Area Parkinson’s Society.

Neurology Solutions is located at 12345 N. Lamar, suite 260. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 512-865-6310 or visit NeurologySolutions.com.

Sponsored by Neurology Solutions Movement Disorders Center. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.