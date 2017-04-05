35 elementary students injured in Southeast Texas school bus crash

LUMBERTON, Texas (KXAN) — A total of 35 students were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Beaumont ISD school bus crashed with a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler in Lumberton.

Twenty-six of the fourth-grade students had to be taken to the hospital. One student was flown to Houston Memorial Hermann with a head injury in serious, but stable condition.

The school bus was bringing the 44 Charlton-Pollard Elementary students back to Beaumont from a field trip to the Big Thicket National Preserve, about 30 miles northwest of the city.

According to KJAC, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on US 69 at West Walton Road. None of the drivers have been cited in the crash and officers are investigating the cause.