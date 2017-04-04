VIDEO: Suspect vehicle in Harris County deputy shooting

Related Coverage Search underway for gunman after Baytown deputy constable killed

BAYTOWN, Texas (KXAN/AP) — Authorities have released video of a suspect vehicle in the murder of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood.

The video shows a dark vehicle backing into a parking lot and leaving around 6:55 a.m. on Monday. Baytown police say they are also looking for a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6’0 to 6’3 tall, short hair and medium to stocky build. This person was possibly wearing a dark jacket with some type of patch on the sleeve and was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone who may recognize the vehicle or who has any information about this case is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers of Houston will pay up to $50,000 and Baytown Crime Stoppers will pay up to $15,000.00 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Deputy Greenwood, 57, was shot moments after arriving for work at a courthouse in Baytown. Authorities have not indicated a motive for the shooting.

Greenwood was a 30-year law enforcement veteran. KPRC reports Greenwood built a reputation as a smart, dedicated professional who was unfailingly good-humored in a hard business.