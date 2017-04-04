VIDEO: Horse leaving Taco Bell rescued after falling into hole

AP/NBC Published:
This Saturday, April 1, 2017 photo provided by Bob Markin shows Riverside Fire Department firefighters help rescue a horse from a hole in the ground in Riverside, Calif. (Bob Markin via AP)
This Saturday, April 1, 2017 photo provided by Bob Markin shows Riverside Fire Department firefighters help rescue a horse from a hole in the ground in Riverside, Calif. (Bob Markin via AP)

RIVERSIDE, CA (AP) — Authorities say a horse returning from a run to Taco Bell escaped serious injury after falling into a 5-foot-deep hole in Southern California.

Fire officials say the saddled horse and its rider had just left a Taco Bell near downtown Riverside on Saturday when the cover on a utility vault collapsed.

Battalion Chief Jeff DeLaurie says a crane was initially requested to haul the horse from the vault but it wasn’t needed. The animal managed to position itself so crews could pull it out using ropes.

A veterinarian says the horse suffered minor cuts to its legs.

DeLaurie tells the Press-Enterprise that it’s unusual to see a horse in that part of the inland city of about 300,000 people.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s