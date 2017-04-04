Travis County Jail passes inspection 10 years in a row

By Published:
Travis County Correctional Facility (Courtesy: TCSO)
Travis County Correctional Facility (Courtesy: TCSO)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “No deficiencies noted” spelled a passing grade on Monday for the Travis County jails after their required periodic inspection.

The jails, both the downtown Austin and the Del Valle facilities, passed with no deficiencies or corrective measures required for the past 10 years, a sheriff’s office memo said Tuesday.

The jails were last inspected between March 27 and 31.

Despite a passing grade, the jail system has had to investigate a handful of inmate deaths. The last one happened in January when an 81-year-old inmate had a stroke and collapsed.

In 2016, five inmates died in jail custody.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s