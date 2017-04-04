Travis County Jail passes inspection 10 years in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “No deficiencies noted” spelled a passing grade on Monday for the Travis County jails after their required periodic inspection.

The jails, both the downtown Austin and the Del Valle facilities, passed with no deficiencies or corrective measures required for the past 10 years, a sheriff’s office memo said Tuesday.

The jails were last inspected between March 27 and 31.

Despite a passing grade, the jail system has had to investigate a handful of inmate deaths. The last one happened in January when an 81-year-old inmate had a stroke and collapsed.

In 2016, five inmates died in jail custody.