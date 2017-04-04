Tom Kite joins More Than the Score to talk Masters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Kite has finished runner up three times in his 21 Masters, including two of the most famous of all time. The World Golf Hall of Famer and ’92 U.S. Open Champ joined Roger Wallace on More Than the Score to talk about two of those memorable tournaments including 20 years ago when Tiger Woods won by 12 shots.
