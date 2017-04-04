Rock Steady Boxing giving members with Parkinson’s a new outlook on life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting plenty of exercise is important for everyone, and boxing can be a fun way to do it.

For people with Parkinson’s disease, it can mean more than a way to burn off calories. According to the gym’s website, Rock Steady Boxing is the first of its kind in Central Texas, focusing solely on helping people with Parkinson’s.

“Boxers have to train for balance, have to train for coordination, use cognitive skills, and so those are the same things that people with Parkinson’s have issues with,” Kristi Richards says.

The gym hopes to give people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing based fitness curriculum.

“My balance has gotten better,” gym member Pat Dollar said. “I thought Parkinson’s was a death sentence and now I don’t look at it that way.”

Mike O’Cooley was diagnosed with Parkinson’s nine years ago. “It teaches flexibility. Every stretch, everything we do is specifically designed for Parkinson’s patients, and it works.”

When O’Cooley first started, he couldn’t do a single jump on a jump rope. Now he can do 50.

Rock Steady Boxing Austin offers classes 6 days a week in multiple locations around the Austin area. If you’d like to join, reach out to the gym here. An open house Wednesday will be held at 5:15 p.m. at the gym’s location at 2013 Wells Branch Parkway, #305.