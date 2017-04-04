Reports: Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will retire, enter broadcasting

WCMH Published: Updated:
In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo smiles on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — Tony Romo’s NFL career appears to be over.

NBC Sports and ESPN both report that Romo will retire from the league and go into broadcasting.

Romo spent last season on the bench for the Dallas Cowboys after a preseason back injury. That led way to Dak Prescott becoming the starting quarterback.

Several teams, including the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, showed interest into adding Romo to their roster, but only if he was released. The Cowboys wanted to trade him, but the team says they will release him Tuesday.

Romo has also received interest from CBS, FOX and NBC to become a color commentator for the NFL.

