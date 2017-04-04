Persons of interest in central Austin murder now considered suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they now believe the persons of interest in the murder of 26-year-old Michael Blaylock are responsible for his death.

Officers are looking for Karl Stokes and Marvin Flint, 21, who are now suspects in the March 26 homicide on Carmen Court, not far from the US 183 and Interstate 35 interchange.

Austin police have an arrest warrant issued for Stokes and have set bond at $150,000. A warrant has yet to be issued for Flint.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on their location to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.