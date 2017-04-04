Man injured in reported shooting in southeast Austin

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are at the scene of a shooting in southeast Austin that has left a man in his 20s injured.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Encinal Cove, located near the East Stassney Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road intersection, at 2:45 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim was taken to South Austin Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin police say the scene is still very active. A police helicopter is flying in the area of the shooting. Officers have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.

