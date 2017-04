AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 50s hit by a car on William Cannon Drive, just west of Interstate 35, has critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 800 block of William Cannon at 9:06 p.m. Austin police say the driver possibly left the scene.

