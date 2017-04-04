Man chokes to death during Voodoo Doughnut challenge in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KXAN) — A man who choked to death while attempting a doughnut-eating challenge at the Voodoo Doughnut in Denver on Sunday has been identified.

The NBC station in Denver reports 42-year-old Travis Malouff died from “asphyxia, due to obstruction of the airway.” The “Tex-Ass Challenge” at Voodoo Doughnut’s is to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds or less.

9NEWS reports that people rushed to help but they couldn’t perform the Heimlich maneuver.

The challenge has been documented by numerous people online. One person posted a video on YouTube showing he completed the challenge in 50 seconds. An employee at Austin’s Voodoo Doughnut tells KXAN they do not have the Tex-Ass Challenge at their store.