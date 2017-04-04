Make-up that Looks Great and is Good for Your Skin

By Published: Updated:

In addition to relaxing treatments, spa810 Lakeway also offers luxurious cosmetics. We sat down with spa director Christine Stafford, and model Julia for a lesson in blush, and blending.  Christine showed off their Jane Iredale mineral make-up line. This make-up is 100% clean, contains vitamin c, and has a really high spf.  This provides some sun protection, as well as offering long wearing make-up all day.  The mineral powder has a spf of 20 that can be used as really clean eye shadow.  The bronzer can be used for brow color, and the blush can be used on the cheeks, or lips for a great matte look.  spa810 is located at 2009 Main Street, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Call 512-524-9602 or go to spa810.com for more details.

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by spa810. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s