Make-up that Looks Great and is Good for Your Skin

In addition to relaxing treatments, spa810 Lakeway also offers luxurious cosmetics. We sat down with spa director Christine Stafford, and model Julia for a lesson in blush, and blending. Christine showed off their Jane Iredale mineral make-up line. This make-up is 100% clean, contains vitamin c, and has a really high spf. This provides some sun protection, as well as offering long wearing make-up all day. The mineral powder has a spf of 20 that can be used as really clean eye shadow. The bronzer can be used for brow color, and the blush can be used on the cheeks, or lips for a great matte look. spa810 is located at 2009 Main Street, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Call 512-524-9602 or go to spa810.com for more details.

Sponsored by spa810. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.